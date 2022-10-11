Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.