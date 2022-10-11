Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $263.64 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

