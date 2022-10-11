Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

