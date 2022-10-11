Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 19,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $495,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average of $390.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

