Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 159,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 115,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 90,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

