Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

