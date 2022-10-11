Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.