Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

