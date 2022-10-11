Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

ABT opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

