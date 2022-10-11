Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

