MetaSpace Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (MSPACE)

MetaSpace (MSPACE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. MetaSpace has a market cap of $660,397.61 and $11,307.00 worth of MetaSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaSpace has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaSpace

MetaSpace launched on December 27th, 2021. MetaSpace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,425,253 tokens. MetaSpace’s official Twitter account is @metaspacegaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaSpace is www.metaspacemoon.com.

MetaSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpace (MSPACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpace is 0.01208992 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,153.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaspacemoon.com/.”

