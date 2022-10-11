Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 137,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,642,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

