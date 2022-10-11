ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,156,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 275.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

