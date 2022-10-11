ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
