Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

