LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.
LGI Homes Price Performance
Shares of LGIH opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08.
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.