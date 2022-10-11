LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of LGIH opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

