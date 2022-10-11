Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 203,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

