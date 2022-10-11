Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEG opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

