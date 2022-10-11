Lean Management Token (LEAN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $918,439.10

Lean Management Token (LEAN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Lean Management Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lean Management Token has a market cap of $918,439.10 and approximately $9,986.00 worth of Lean Management Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lean Management Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lean Management Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Lean Management Token Profile

Lean Management Token (CRYPTO:LEAN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Lean Management Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lean Management Token is https://reddit.com/r/leantoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lean Management Token is leantoken.io. The official message board for Lean Management Token is leantoken.io/lean-white-paper. Lean Management Token’s official Twitter account is @leantoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lean Management Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lean Management Token (LEAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lean Management Token has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lean Management Token is 0.8189278 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,605.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leantoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lean Management Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lean Management Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lean Management Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lean Management Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lean Management Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.