Kintsugi (KINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,073.00

Kintsugi (KINT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Kintsugi token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00006667 BTC on popular exchanges. Kintsugi has a market capitalization of $768,340.16 and approximately $41,073.00 worth of Kintsugi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kintsugi has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kintsugi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kintsugi

Kintsugi launched on June 2nd, 2021. Kintsugi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,434 tokens. Kintsugi’s official Twitter account is @kintsugi_btc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kintsugi is medium.com/interlay. Kintsugi’s official website is kintsugi.interlay.io.

Kintsugi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kintsugi (KINT) is a cryptocurrency . Kintsugi has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kintsugi is 1.28704473 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $65,555.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kintsugi.interlay.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kintsugi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kintsugi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kintsugi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kintsugi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kintsugi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.