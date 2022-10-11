KeKChain (KEK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,303.00

KeKChain (KEK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One KeKChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeKChain has a total market capitalization of $831,716.02 and $104,303.00 worth of KeKChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeKChain has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.83 or 0.06722090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00032695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About KeKChain

KeKChain is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 17th, 2022. KeKChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KeKChain is kekchain.com. KeKChain’s official Twitter account is @kekchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeKChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeKChain (KEK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KeKChain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeKChain is 0.00077836 USD and is down -14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,379.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kekchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeKChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeKChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeKChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

