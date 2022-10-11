Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

