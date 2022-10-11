Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average of $390.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

