J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,849 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.