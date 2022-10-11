J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

