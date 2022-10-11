J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

