J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $141.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

