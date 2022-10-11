J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

