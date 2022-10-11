iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.