iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

