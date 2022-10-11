Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.