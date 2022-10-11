Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
