ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Guggenheim

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $183.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $179.95 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.35.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

