Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EW opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

