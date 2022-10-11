Hoylecohen LLC Sells 30,992 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

