Hoylecohen LLC Has $638,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $225.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

