HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,599 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce stock opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

