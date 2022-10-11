Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.81. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 59,655 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.