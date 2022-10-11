Head to Head Contrast: Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) vs. thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A thyssenkrupp 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 128.03%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 2.16% 6.94% 2.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and thyssenkrupp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $5.02 billion 0.28 $315.00 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.07 -$137.49 million $1.56 3.06

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products portfolio includes pedestrian trucks, horizontal and vertical level order pickers, narrow aisle trucks, automated guided vehicles, stacker cranes, load handling equipment, reach trucks, stackers, tow tractors, low lift and double decker trucks, and electric drive trains, as well as pallet trucks; counterbalanced trucks; small-series and customized trucks; powertrain solutions; and electronic control units, lithium-ion batteries, and chargers. It also develops and distributes warehouse and fleet management systems, steering softwares for conveyor systems, and other digital solutions, as well as automation systems; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

