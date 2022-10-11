Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.39 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.