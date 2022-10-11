Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.18.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.39 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
