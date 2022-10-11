Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

