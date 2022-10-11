Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GOF opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.