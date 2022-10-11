Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

