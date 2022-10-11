Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.