Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.