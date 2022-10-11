ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

