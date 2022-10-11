Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.09.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $108.97 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

