Elumia Crowns Price Down 11.4% This Week (ELU)

Elumia Crowns (ELU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Elumia Crowns has a total market capitalization of $673,778.41 and approximately $86,170.00 worth of Elumia Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elumia Crowns token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elumia Crowns has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elumia Crowns Profile

Elumia Crowns’ launch date was April 26th, 2022. The official message board for Elumia Crowns is playelumia.medium.com. Elumia Crowns’ official Twitter account is @playelumia. The official website for Elumia Crowns is www.elumia.io.

Buying and Selling Elumia Crowns

According to CryptoCompare, “Elumia Crowns (ELU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Elumia Crowns has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elumia Crowns is 0.00790851 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86,796.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elumia.io.”

