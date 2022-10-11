Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $571,625.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

