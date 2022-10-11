Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.93.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
NYSE:EMN opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
