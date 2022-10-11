Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

