EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.70.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

