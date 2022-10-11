Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as low as C$16.78. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares trading hands.

Dream Global REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

